Police seek public's help identifying suspect in assault at Lawrence Station
Police are looking for this man after a woman was assaulted at Lawrence Station. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, September 11, 2021 10:58PM EDT
Toronto police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault at Lawrence Station Saturday afternoon.
Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the subway platform. A woman was sitting on a bench when a man approached and engaged her in a conversation.
The man allegedly began assaulting the woman. Police say a passerby intervened, and the man fled the area.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, and a medium build.
Police say he was wearing a blue Dallas Mavericks Michael Finley jersey, beige shorts, slippers and a red baseball cap.
The suspect was also wearing dark sunglasses and had on white wireless earbuds.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).