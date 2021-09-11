Toronto police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault at Lawrence Station Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on the subway platform. A woman was sitting on a bench when a man approached and engaged her in a conversation.

The man allegedly began assaulting the woman. Police say a passerby intervened, and the man fled the area.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight, and a medium build.

Police say he was wearing a blue Dallas Mavericks Michael Finley jersey, beige shorts, slippers and a red baseball cap.

The suspect was also wearing dark sunglasses and had on white wireless earbuds.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).