

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of six persons of interest being sought in connection with a stabbing outside a Whitby bar last month.

According to police, the 21-year-old male victim attended a bar near Brock and Colborne streets with some friends on June 29.

After leaving the bar, police say that he got into a verbal argument with several men on the street. That argument then escalated into an assault and stabbing, police say.

He was later transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that a subsequent review of video surveillance footage from the area has allowed them to pick out six persons of interest, all of whom were in the area at the time of the disturbance.

They say that some of them may have left in a white Kia Soul.

“Investigators are asking them to come forward and assist this ongoing investigation,” Durham police said in a press release issued Thursday.