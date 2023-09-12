Police are making a public appeal for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Brampton park.

Police say the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 9 in Chingacousy Park. The victim was walking through the park when the suspect started following her, before allegedly assaulting her.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-nine inches tall. He is of medium build with a thin goatee and at the time of the alleged assault was wearing a white hoodie, white shorts, black sandals with grey socks, and a large ring on one of his fingers.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.