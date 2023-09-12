Police seek suspect after alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Brampton
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2023 5:47PM EDT
Police are making a public appeal for information after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Brampton park.
Police say the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 9 in Chingacousy Park. The victim was walking through the park when the suspect started following her, before allegedly assaulting her.
The suspect is described as a Black man standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-nine inches tall. He is of medium build with a thin goatee and at the time of the alleged assault was wearing a white hoodie, white shorts, black sandals with grey socks, and a large ring on one of his fingers.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.