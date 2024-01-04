Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a gunpoint robbery at a gas station in Ajax last month.

It happened at a Shell gas station on Salem Road south of Kingston Road at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Police say that the suspect entered the gas station and requested to purchase cigarettes.

When the cashier opened the register to complete the transaction it is alleged that the suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded the cash from the till.

The suspect subsequently fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

He is described as a white male, approximately six-feet-tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.