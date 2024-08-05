Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached a victim and sexually assaulted them in Toronto’s east end last month.

The incident happened on July 3 near Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 2:51 p.m. following reports of a man who had sexually assaulted a victim who was walking in that area.

The suspect fled the area northbound on Woodbine, they said.

He is described being 20 to 30 years old and five foot 10 with a thin build and short curly black hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes, and carried a black bag.

Toronto police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.