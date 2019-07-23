

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image and a composite sketch of a man who allegedly peered through the window to a woman’s apartment and then fled on foot once confronted.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a building in the Front and Cheery streets areas at around 11:30 p.m. on July 7.

Police say that the suspect was observed “peering through partially closed apartment blinds of ground floor residences, including the woman’s.”

They say that after seeing what the man was doing, the woman stepped outside with a companion and confronted him. He then fled on foot.

He is described as being in his early to mid 40s, balding and about five-foot-five with a medium build build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, black shoes and a blue T-shirt.