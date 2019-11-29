

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly assaulted another man after he spotted him feeding his dog outside a restaurant last month.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was feeding a dog outside a restaurant near King and Bathurst streets at around 4:30 a.m. when the dog’s owner came out of the establishment and allegedly assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the area with the dog.

He is described as in his 30s with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).