Police seek suspect who allegedly assaulted man who fed his dog
A man who allegedly assaulted another man near King and Bathurst streets on Oct. 20 is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 9:52AM EST
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a man who allegedly assaulted another man after he spotted him feeding his dog outside a restaurant last month.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was feeding a dog outside a restaurant near King and Bathurst streets at around 4:30 a.m. when the dog’s owner came out of the establishment and allegedly assaulted him.
The suspect then fled the area with the dog.
He is described as in his 30s with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and blue running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).