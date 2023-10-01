Police seek suspects following non-fatal stabbing in Toronto's downtown core
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by an impaired driver in Scarborough.
Share:
Published Sunday, October 1, 2023 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 1, 2023 6:28AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects following an overnight stabbing close to Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood.
Police say the stabbing occurred near the intersection of Queen and Vanauley streets, just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
It is alleged that the victim got into an argument with “a group of males,” and was then stabbed. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.