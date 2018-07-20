

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man from Brampton.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Donwoods Court near Airport Road and Countryside Drive around 6:10 p.m last Monday night. According to a news release issued Friday, officers located a male victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

The man, who was later identified as Palwinder Singh from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents told CTV News Toronto they noticed a vehicle in the area before hearing two or three shots and then the screams of a man.

Two suspects surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. Sean Ponto, 18, and Andrew Edward, 19, of Mississauga have each been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Earlier this week, police said they were searching for two other male suspects.

On Friday, police issued a warrant for 18-year-old Nebill Albayaty from Toronto. He is wanted first-degree murder and is described as a 5’9” black male with a thin build.

Investigators are encouraging the suspect to turn himself in to police. They also say the suspect is considered dangerous and that if anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, they should contact officers immediately.