Police say that the same three suspects are likely responsible for a pair of gunpoint pharmacy robberies that took place in Richmond Hill and Vaughan on Monday.

The first incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at a pharmacy near Chancellor Drive and Fiori Drive while the second incident happened at around 7 p.m. at a pharmacy near Yonge Street and Bedford Park Avenue.

Police say that in both incidents the three male suspects entered the stores brandishing handguns and proceeded to demand narcotics and cash.

The suspects ultimately fled both robberies with an unspecified quantity of narcotics and cash, police say.

They are each described as Black males, who were wearing black clothing, gloves and masks.

In the first incident, it is believed that the suspects fled the scene in a silver vehicle. No description has been provided for a possible suspect vehicle in the second robbery.

“Investigators are seeking any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or anyone who may have dashcam or video surveillance footage in the area at the time of the incidents to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

There were no physical injuries reported following either robbery.