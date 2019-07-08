

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for three suspects after a man was forced into a vehicle in North York over the weekend and later shot.

The suspect’s vehicle was parked in the Church Avenue and Yonge Street area with its hazard lights on between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, police say.

At some point the victim, a 40-year-old man, ended up alongside the vehicle while walking southbound on Yonge Street.

Police say that one of the suspects, who was seated in the back, forced the victim inside and the vehicle drove away.

The victim was then driven around for a period of time as the suspects made demands for a large quantity of money, police say.

It is alleged that at some point a male in the front passenger seat threatened the victim with a weapon.

That individual then shot the victim in the lower body, shattering the rear driver-side window.

Police say the victim was eventually let of out of the vehicle while it was it was still in motion near Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street, which is in the vicinity of Finch Avenue and Duferin Street,

The victim was then taken to hospital with life-altering injuries, police say,

The driver of the vehicle is described as a female, who is between 40 and 50 years old with a light complexion. She was wearing prescription glasses.

The passenger in the front seat is described as a man , who is between five-foot-ten and six-feet tall and 25 to 30 years old with a dark complexion, a slim build and his hair done into cornrows. He was last seen wearing denim shorts.

The rear passenger is described as a man , who is approximately five-foot-ninel and 25 to 30 years old with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts.

The vehicle, meanwhile, is described as a black, four-door, 2012 to 2015 Honda Civic with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).