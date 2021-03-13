Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a criminal harassment probe.

On Mar. 10, three girls were playing in a park in the area of Dufferin and Bloor streets at around 5:45 p.m.

A man allegedly followed and chased the girls around the park, police said.

The girls managed to run away from the man.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, standing at five-foot-nine inches tall, with a slim build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, black pants, camouflage-coloured headphones and was holding a basketball.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.