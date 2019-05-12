Police seek two persons of interest in Scarborough dollar store arson
Two persons of interest in an arson investigation at a Scarborough dollar store are shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 10:13AM EDT
Police have released a surveillance camera image of two persons of interest in an arson investigation at a Scarborough dollar store.
The fire occurred inside a Dollar Tree on Warden Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Friday.
Police say that smoke filled the store at one point, prompting an evacuation of the building.
In a news release, police say that they are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and can identify the two individuals in the image.