

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of two persons of interest in an arson investigation at a Scarborough dollar store.

The fire occurred inside a Dollar Tree on Warden Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say that smoke filled the store at one point, prompting an evacuation of the building.

In a news release, police say that they are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and can identify the two individuals in the image.