

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at an Ajax pizza place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say that the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered a Pizza Nova location on Harwood Avenue shortly after midnight.

They say that one of the suspects then pointed the handgun at a clerk and made a demand for cash.

Both suspects then fled the store on foot after obtaining an unspecified quantity of cash.

The clerk, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Police say that officers immediately responded to the scene and conducted a search of the surrounding area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

The armed suspect is described as a black male, who is approximately six-feet-tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up, a black jacket with a grey upper portion, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, who is approximately five-foot-ten with a slim build. He was last seen wearing black pants, grey shoes and a black hooded sweater.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5355.