

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released images of a vehicle of interest in connection with a ‘vicious’ summer shooting that left a 29-year-old man hospitalized.

The shooting happened in the early hours of June 10, in a parking lot in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

Police said a group of people were in the parking lot at around 3:30 a.m.

About 25 minutes later, three masked males armed with guns confronted the group and demanded cash and property.

All three members of the group were held at gunpoint while their pockets were searched, police said.

At one point, one of the males approached the 29-year-old victim and struck him in the face with a firearm, causing the gun to discharge, police said.

The man fell to the ground between two parked vehicles. The three assailants then approached him, stood over his body, and fired multiple rounds at him from point-blank range.

The three assailants then ran away.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and went to hospital, where he remains months later.

On Wednesday, investigators said that they have since identified a vehicle of interest which was in the immediate area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is described as a black 2017 or 2018 Honda Civic, with a partial plate of _ _ _ _ 229.

Police also released security camera images of the vehicle.

At a news conference on Nov. 8, Supt. Ron Taverner spoke about the shooting and said it was part of a string of incidents in the area which he described as “vicious” and “horrific.”

Surveillance video of the shooting was released at that news conference and Taverner urged anyone with information to come forward to help police get the perpetrators off the streets.

“We should be concerned as a community about this level of violence,” Taverner said. “When you see this level of violence, when you watch people laying on the ground and having people firing their guns at them, that is disturbing.

“It is just a total disregard for human life.”

The first suspect is described as standing between five-foot-ten and six feet, with a thin build. His face was covered with a light-coloured fabric and he wore a grey baseball hat, a light blue zipper jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as standing between five-foot-ten and six feet, with a medium build. His face was covered and he wore a black hoodie with the hood up, grey track pants, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as standing between five-foot-11 and six-foot-one, with a thin build. His face was covered and he wore a dark blue hoodie with the hood up, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.