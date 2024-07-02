Police in Hamilton say they’re working to piece together exactly what led up to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man at a house party in Flamborough over the weekend and want to speak with anyone who knows what happened.

The victim, identified by police on Tuesday afternoon as Tobenna Obiaga of Halton Region, was located on the shoulder of Highway 6 inside a bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, but died there a short time later. Obiaga is Hamilton’s fifth murder victim of the year.

During a July 2 news conference, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said Obiaga came from a “large, loving family.”

“They're completely shocked and distraught over this. This person (had) no involvement with the police before, and no one can understand or explain why something like this would happen to him,” he said.

Reid described the incident as targeted, although he could not say if Obiaga was the intended victim.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a number of locations along Highway 6, between Concession Road 7 and 8, in the vicinity of the Burlington border.

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were called to that area, which spans about a kilometre, shortly after 4:30 a.m. following reports of multiple shots fired.

Police said one of the victims, a man, was found near a home with non-life-threatening injuries. They said that he told them that he’d been shot at a party at a short-term rental.

Investigators said two other victims fled the residence, one of whom was Obiaga. The other person’s injuries are being described by police as non-life-threatening.

A woman was also located with minor, non-life-threatening injuries in a fourth vehicle. She was not shot, Reid noted.

Those victims were located in the parking lot of a nearby gas station, he said, adding all of the victims are from the Greater Toronto Area.

Shell casings were found at each location, police told CTV News Toronto.

Reid went on to say that the initial shooting call came from two sites, but police have “realized now that through the investigation that the original disturbance started at a house party at a nearby short-term rental property.”

He said that four or five individuals are believed to have been involved in an altercation that broke out at the party, which was attended by 60 to 100 people at a short-term rental at 1046 Highway 6. That property is currently being held as police investigate.

Reid noted that HPS obtained search warrants for the that property on Tuesday and would be entering it this afternoon. He also said that 13 vehicles secured within the crime scene would also be searched.

“As a result of the disturbance that took place inside the home, the altercation carried out onto the roadway, resulting in shots being fired at a parked vehicle along the side of Highway 6, as well as shots being fired at another vehicle in a nearby gas station,” he said.

Reid said several people fled to the woods behind the home and down the roadway.

“We're trying to track those people down. ... A number of people were stopped by responding police officers, but we know there are several people that left prior to police arrival, and we are urging those people to come forward with any information that they have,” he said.

Highway 6 was temporarily closed in both directions between Concession 6 and 7, but has since reopened. Halton Regional Police and the OPP assisted in that aspect of the investigation.

Hamilton police, meanwhile, are looking for a dark-grey sedan that sped away from the scene.

No suspect description is available at this time, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Ebert 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras