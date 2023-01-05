Police in York Region are looking for suspects and witnesses to a shooting at a shisha bar in Vaughan.

The incident happened on Monday, shortly before 3 a.m., at La Shish Bar and Grill at 4040 Steeles Ave. W., just west of Weston Road.

York Regional Police (YRP) said when officers arrived at the scene they learned that an altercation had taken place between male patrons inside the resto-lounge.

The fight reportedly progressed outside to the parking lot where the sound of gunshots was heard.

Police said one victim, a 34-year-old woman who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was taken to hospital before they arrived.

The suspects also fled the scene before the authorities got there, police said.

Investigators said they believe this incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Several potential witnesses were at the establishment at the time of the shooting and police want to speak with them.

Anyone who saw what happened should contact York Regional Police's #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com. Photos, cell phone video, video surveillance, or dashcam footage of the incident can also be uploaded to a digital evidence portal set up by York Regional Police.