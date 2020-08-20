Police seek woman they fear was shot downtown
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 10:00AM EDT
Toronto police say a man was injured and they believe a woman was also injured in a shooting in the city's east downtown area early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say they were called to Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots heard.
They arrived to find a man who suffered a gunshot wound.
The severity of his injuries are not known.
They also learned that a woman who was in the area earlier had also been shot.
"Police have been unable to locate the woman and are concerned for her safety and well-being," investigators said Thursday.
She is described as white, between 20 and 22 years-old, standing five-feet-six inches tall.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured short-sleeve shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-2500.