Toronto police say a man was injured and they believe a woman was also injured in a shooting in the city's east downtown area early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they were called to Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots heard.

They arrived to find a man who suffered a gunshot wound.

The severity of his injuries are not known.

They also learned that a woman who was in the area earlier had also been shot.

"Police have been unable to locate the woman and are concerned for her safety and well-being," investigators said Thursday.

She is described as white, between 20 and 22 years-old, standing five-feet-six inches tall.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-2500.