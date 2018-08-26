

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal beating of a 49-year-old man in Malvern on Friday afternoon.

Police were initially called to an industrial area near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday for a fight in progress call.

Once they arrived on scene officers found a victim, later identified as Cecil Graham, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body. Graham was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said that 43-year-old Garfield Chambers is now wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Graham’s death.

Police say that Chambers and Graham were known to each other, though the nature of their relationship is not known.

“We know now that they did know each other. I am not going to get into the reason why. There was some animus between the two of them on that day but it is still the subject of an ongoing investigation,” Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone told CP24 on Sunday afternoon.

Carbone said that police were able to identify a suspect in the homicide after reviewing surveillance footage from the scene and speaking with a number of witnesses.

He said that Chambers is known to police and should be considered “dangerous and very violent.”

“I would encourage anyone who locates him to call 911. I would also encourage Mr. Chambers to contact and speak to a lawyer and surrender himself as quickly as possible,” he said.