

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Chief Mark Saunders says police are looking for a fourth person in connection with a shooting that injured four people and caused chaos at yesterday’s Raptors celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square.

Gunfire rang out at the southeast corner of the square at around 3:45 p.m. Monday, just as the Raptors were onstage with dignitaries that included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory.

The shots sent people scrambling, causing a stampede in the area. Four people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Police said the same day that they quickly arrested three people and seized two firearms. However Saunders said Tuesday that investigators are looking to speak with one more person.

“We are still looking for a person of interest,” Saunders told reporters Tuesday morning.

That person is described as a white male between five-foot-nine and six feet, with short, light brown hair and a heavy build. He was wearing a white button-down t-shirt and was last seen running westbound on Queen Street, Saunders said.

“There were definitely people there that saw and would probably have no idea in connecting the dots that’s the person that we’re looking for,” he added.

He also said that it appears the firearm used in the shooting is not among those that were seized Monday.

“What we have seized right now is not consistent with the evidence that we have of the firearm that was discharged,” Saunders said.

“When we look at the casings that identify that a gunshot has occurred, they’re not matching right now, on first blush, the guns we have seized. So we know potentially that there is a firearm that is out there that was involved in this shooting and we’re looking for witnesses to help locate that particular person.”

The three people arrested yesterday are now all facing firearms charges, Saunders said.