Police are looking for witnesses and information after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver early Sunday morning on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

The collision happened around 2:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just west of Kennedy Road.

The OPP said that a pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Paramedics told CP24 that they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Highway 401 eastbound at Don Valley Parkway/Highway 404 was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.