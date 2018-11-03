

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a pair of purse-snatchings in North York on Halloween were likely committed by the same suspect.

The robberies occurred within a span of about 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

The first robbery took place near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 8:55 p.m.

Police say that a 63-year-old woman was waiting for a TTC bus when a male suspect grabbed her purse and then got into the passenger seat of a waiting car.

The second robbery occurred near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was leaning against a wall near a parking lot when a male suspect pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse before getting into a waiting car.

In both robberies, police say that the getaway vehicle was described as a newer model 4-door sedan that was white in colour. One of the descriptions suggested that the vehicle had a personalized licence plate that read “KAAPIIYAA” while the other description suggested that its plate may have included the letters “AJFK.”

The suspect descriptions provided by both victims were also similar.

The suspect in the first robbery was described as 20 to 25 years old, about five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, a denim vest, black or grey pants and white shoes.

The suspect in the second robbery was described as being in his early 20s and about five-foot-eight with a thin build, a beard and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing white pants, a white sweater, and a black jacket with a silver chain around his neck.