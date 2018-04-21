

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male has been pronounced dead on scene after a reported stabbing inside an apartment building in the city’s Scarborough Junction neighbourhood.

It happened in a unit inside a Toronto Community Housing building near Gordonridge Place and Danforth Road at around 7:50 a.m.

Police say they are looking for a single male suspect in relation to the homicide. He is described as black, about six-feet tall with a slim build and a slight goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey track pants and a grey sweatshirt or hoodie.

Police have not said whether the suspect lived in the building.

“Just in terms of safety for people in the building, the information I have at this time tells me the victim was an intended target,” Det. Sgt. Kevin Leahy told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

Leahy said that investigators have identified “a couple of different scenes” as they probe the incident, though it is believed that the stabbing itself took place inside the apartment.

The detective said that police will likely be at the scene for the rest of the day and possibly into tomorrow.

One resident of the building who spoke to CP24 on Saturday morning said that while there have been some “home invasions and minor robberies” at the address in the past he is not aware of any homicides.

“I have been here seven years. This is the first time this ever happened,” he said. “A lot of people are friendly around here but then you have bad apples too.