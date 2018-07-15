

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they believe broke into a woman’s home to destroy her property as part of ongoing harassment.

According to police, the suspect had been following the 30-year-old woman and had been ordered by the courts to have no contact with her.

Police said Sunday that despite the order, the man continued to have contact with the woman and allegedly broke into her home and destroyed personal items.

In a news release, police said that investigators believe the behavior is escalating and that the man is becoming more violent toward the woman.

Police say 33-year-old Kris Mateus is now wanted for three counts of criminal harassment, five counts of failing to comply with probation, break-and-enter and commit, and mischief under $5,000.

Police believe Mateus to be violent and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is being asked to call 911 and is advised not to approach him.