

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing for security camera footage after an elderly man in a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

It happened on Monday morning at around 9:15 a.m.

Police said an 82-year-old man was attempting to cross Claremore Avenue at Craiglee Drive in the Birch Cliff Heights area when he was struck by a northbound Pontiac G6 being driven by a 66-year-old man.

The elderly man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who might have security camera video or dash-cam video from the area at the time to contact investigators.