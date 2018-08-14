Police seeking security footage after elderly man in scooter struck by vehicle in Scarborough
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 2:25PM EDT
Toronto police are appealing for security camera footage after an elderly man in a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
It happened on Monday morning at around 9:15 a.m.
Police said an 82-year-old man was attempting to cross Claremore Avenue at Craiglee Drive in the Birch Cliff Heights area when he was struck by a northbound Pontiac G6 being driven by a 66-year-old man.
The elderly man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are now appealing for anyone who might have security camera video or dash-cam video from the area at the time to contact investigators.