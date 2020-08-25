Toronto Police say they are trying to find a suspect in connection with a death threat against residents of Regent Park that was allegedly posted on Instagram earlier this month.

Toronto Police said Tuesday that they responded to information about the threat on Aug. 13.

According to police, the suspect used his Instagram account to post a threat encouraging his 3,000 followers to “shoot everyone in Regent Park.”

Toronto Police said his followers include gang members who have “been antagonistic” toward the Regent Park community.

Investigators said Tuesday that 31-year-old Rowan Atkins of no fixed address is wanted for threatening death.

He is described as standing five-foot-11, weighing 154 pounds with a medium build. He has short, black hair, a mustache, a beard and brown eyes.

Please say Atkins is considered violent and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is being encouraged to call 9-1-1 immediately and is being advised not to approach him.