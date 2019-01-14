

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s underground PATH system.

Police allege the incident occurred near Union Station on Jan. 11 at around 2 a.m.

In a news release Monday, police said they are looking for help identifying the suspect and released an image.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s, with a medium build. He has a goatee, curly short black hair and acne. Police said he identifies himself as James and Jay.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.