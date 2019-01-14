Police seeking suspect after teen sexually assaulted in PATH
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s underground PATH system.
Police allege the incident occurred near Union Station on Jan. 11 at around 2 a.m.
In a news release Monday, police said they are looking for help identifying the suspect and released an image.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s, with a medium build. He has a goatee, curly short black hair and acne. Police said he identifies himself as James and Jay.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.