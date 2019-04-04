Police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Thornhill gas station
A suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Thornhill is pictured. (York Regional Police /Handout)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 12:19PM EDT
York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the Thornhill area in Vaughan.
Police said the incident happened at a gas station on Dufferin Street, north of Highway 7, at around 2:20 a.m. on March 19.
According to police, a male suspect took out a knife and demanded cash from the attendant.
The suspect got the cash and then fled on foot in a southeast direction.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male, standing around five-foot-eleven, with a medium build. He was wearing a backwards baseball cap, sunglasses, a green winter jacket, black sweat pants, white socks and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.