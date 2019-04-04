

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in the Thornhill area in Vaughan.

Police said the incident happened at a gas station on Dufferin Street, north of Highway 7, at around 2:20 a.m. on March 19.

According to police, a male suspect took out a knife and demanded cash from the attendant.

The suspect got the cash and then fled on foot in a southeast direction.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing around five-foot-eleven, with a medium build. He was wearing a backwards baseball cap, sunglasses, a green winter jacket, black sweat pants, white socks and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.