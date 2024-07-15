York Regional Police are investigating two violent carjackings that took place over the span of less than 24 hours in Richmond Hill last week.

In the first incident, police say that the a victim was attempting to enter her vehicle in the Highway 7 and Highway 404 area at around 7:45 p.m. on July 11 when she was approached by two suspects armed with a knife.

Police say that following a “short struggle” the suspects took the victim’s purse and fled the area in her vehicle, as well as a black four-door sedan.

The second incident is believed to be unrelated to the first and occurred at around 4 a.m. on July 12 at a gas station in the Garden Avenue and Yonge Street area, police say.

The victim in that incident told officers that three suspects ran towards him as he attempted to pay for gas.

When the victim attempted to run away, police say that the suspects assaulted him, brandished firearms and threated to kill him.

All three suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police say.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of any of the suspects so far.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident,” a news release issued on Monday morning notes.