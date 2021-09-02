Toronto police say they are now investigating a homicide after a senior citizen who was seriously injured in an East York assault several weeks ago died of his injuries in hospital.

The 77-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after getting into a fight with a man and a woman in front of an establishment in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

According to police, the man and woman punched the victim, knocking him to the ground.

It is not clear what the dispute was about.

Police said Thursday that the victim, identified as John Manion of Toronto, died of his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

The homicide squad has now taken over the investigation.

Police have also identified the woman wanted in connection with the case.

Police said Thursday that 41-year-old Arja Duffy of Toronto is wanted for manslaughter. She's considered violent and dangerous and anyone who sees her is advised to call 911 immediately rather than approach her.

Police have yet to identify the male suspect.

Investigators released updated photos of the two suspects on Thursday as well. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.