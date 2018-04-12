

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in a vehicle allegedly mounted the curb on College Street and angrily pursued another woman who was on the sidewalk.

The incident happened on April 10 at around 3 p.m. near St. George Street.

According to police, a female suspect was following a 29-year-old woman in a vehicle when she mounted the curb and started yelling at her.

The suspect continued driving on the curb, pursuing the woman down the street, until she ducked into a store to seek refuge.

Police were called to the scene and the female suspect was arrested. She has since been charged with two counts of criminal harassment and one count of dangerous driving.

Police said the two women know each other and they are not releasing the suspect’s identity in order to protect the identity of the victim.

A number of people witnessed the incident and filmed it with their phones. Police are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident to contact investigators.