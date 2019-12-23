

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man has been charged after what Durham police are calling the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the region.

As a result of a drug trafficking investigation dubbed Project Burza, which concluded on Friday, police seized about 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth, 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of MDMA.

The estimated value of the drugs is about $1.5 million, according to police.

Investigators also executed five search warrants at different locations in Toronto, York and Durham. A loaded firearm was recovered by officers as well as ammunition and $70,000 in cash.

The Dung Nguyen, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with numerous drug and firearm related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the DRPS Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.