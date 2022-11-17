Toronto police have seized more than 600 kilograms of narcotics, setting a new record for the largest single-day bust in the force’s history.

The drugs were seized during the execution of search warrants at two suspected stash houses on Oct. 5.

Police say that the “staggering” haul, which is made up of 520 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilograms of cocaine, would likely have a street value of approximately $58 million.

“I cannot understate the significance of a seizure of this size or the social cost these drugs would have inflicted on our communities,” Supt. Mandeep Man told reporters during a news conference. “The drugs that were seized in the stash houses were destined for our neighborhoods. Intercepting the flow of these drugs has prevented possible overdoses, which we all know is an epidemic facing our communities as we speak.”

Man said that police have identified three people in connection with the trafficking of the drugs and “anticipate arrests coming soon.”

He said that the seizure, which followed a four-week long investigation, represents the largest single-day bust in Toronto police history. It easily eclipses the previous record haul of 286 kilograms of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine which was carried out in April.

Those drugs had an estimated street value of about $28 million.

“This particular seizure is diverting millions of dollars in drug profits from organized criminals and no doubt is having a positive impact on the safety and well being of our communities,” Man said of the latest bust. “I want to again thank the dedicated members of our Toronto drug squad and our Asian Organized Crime Task Force. What you see here today is a result of their tireless work and their commitment to community safety.”

Man said that police believe that the narcotics were imported over the U.S. border and were slated for distribution locally.

He said that police have been in contact with legal council for the three suspects and intend to lay trafficking-related charges.