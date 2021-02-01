Hamilton police say they seized an explosive device after responding to a person in crisis at a mall early Monday.

Officers responded to the parking lot at Lime Ridge Mall on Upper Wentworth Street at around 5 a.m. after receiving information about a male in crisis.

“Moments before 8 a.m., without warning the male attempted to leave the parking lot striking police vehicles and barricades,” Hamilton police said in a release. “His vehicle was contained by police as it entered Upper Wentworth Street. He was safely taken into custody without injury to anyone involved.”

Police then searched the 44-year-old man’s vehicle and found a “suspicious device.”

In a release Monday evening police said the device was rendered inoperable after a special unit deactivated it.

Police told CP24.com that “all the components were there” for it to be considered an explosive device.

“The Emergency Response Unit attended the scene, investigated the device and confirmed it was device built with the intent to explode and rendered it inoperable,” police said in the release.

Police said they did not know where the suspect might have intended to use the device.

Later, police searched a home connected to the suspect near Concession Street and Upper Sherman Avenue and found “additional evidence related to the suspicious device.”

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment and was charged with possession of an explosive device.

He is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Upper Wentworth Street reopened at around 3 p.m.