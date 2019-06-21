

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Halton police say that officers seized a loaded handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine and more than $10,000 in cash after a vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 km/h in Oakville on Thursday morning.

Police say that uniformed officers were conducting traffic enforcement on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Third Line at around 3 a.m. when they observed the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The officers followed the vehicle off the Queen Elizabeth Way at Dorval Drive and then conducted a traffic stop near Dorval Drive and Speers Road, police say.

It is alleged that while the officers were investigating the driver for stunt driving, they observed a small amount of cannabis in plain view. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were then placed under arrest and police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle.

That search resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine and $10,000 in cash.

The driver, 23-year-old Tristen Mason Passee, is facing seven firearm and drug related charges. Police say that he is also charged with several Highway Traffic Act offences, including stunt driving.

The passenger, meanwhile, was released from police custody without being charged.