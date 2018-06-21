

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A review into the way that Toronto police handle missing person cases is beginning to take shape.

The Toronto Police Services Board today approved the initial terms of reference and budget suggested by a working group that was struck back in March to help the board establish a review.

In a working group report accepted by the board today, the group laid out the rough framework for how the review process will proceed.

“The focus of the Review will be on the process by which people are reported missing (or not), the manner in which missing person reports are received and investigated by the Service, and the relationship between the Toronto Police Service, the LGBTQ2S+ communities, and other communities as is relevant to missing person investigations,” the report says.

In establishing the framework for the review, the working group likened it to the review of police practices around the G20 and said that the process will likely be similar in length, complexity and cost.

To that end, the report asks that the police board put in a request to the city's Budget Committee asking for $2.5 million to fund the review through 2019.

The initial steps approved today come in the wake of a number of high-profile cases that raised questions about whether more could have been done to find the people in question.

Those cases include some of the men alleged to have been victims of Bruce McArthur, as well as murder victim Tess Richey, the young woman whose disappearance and death were initially deemed by police not to be suspicious. Richey’s mother eventually found her body in a stairwell and two officers are now facing Police Services Act charges in connection with the investigation into her disappearance.

Speaking following the police board meeting, Mayor John Tory said the approval of the terms for the review starts a process that the community can feel confident about.

“I think it’s a huge step forward because we had extensive community consultation with those community members and they helped us to draft the terms of reference so I think that leads to a much better chance that you’re going to get some work done by the reviewer that will carry the confidence of the community,” Tory said.

He added that he’s hopeful the review will allow the city to begin a healing process in relation to some of the cases that sparked the review.

The review will ultimately focus on police board policies, TPS procedures, protocols, training and organizational structures related to missing persons investigations. While it will not include any information or discussion of the McArthur investigation, it will examine how some of the missing person cases connected to the McArthur investigation were handled.

Working group member Shakir Rahim said he’s hopeful that the terms of the review will be well accepted by those most affected by the cases.

“The review includes community consultation, it includes consideration of implicit bias, it includes – to the extent possible without prejudicing the McArthur investigation – an examination of the missing person investigations of his alleged victims,” Rahim said. “So it includes a whole host of things that came from the community about what they want to see examined.”

The next step will be for the board to appoint a reviewer who will head the process and report back with any possible changes to the terms of reference.