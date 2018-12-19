

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have set up a command post for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen near Scarborough Town Centre.

Police say 60-year-old Sheila Sugamar was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 in a parking lot near McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

According to investigators, she was following a family at the time and officers would like the family to come forward and speak to police.

Sugamar has been described as five-foot-one, 95 pounds, and has thin, black, wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey wool coat, black pants, white socks, and black shoes.

Investigators say they are concerned for Sugamar’s safety and are asking anyone who spots her to contact police immediately.

The command post has been set up near Brimley Road and Progress Avenue.