Police set up command post in north Etobicoke as search continues for missing 84-year-old
Rattan, 84, seen in this undated photo, is missing. (Toronto Police Service)
Share:
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023 5:41PM EST
Toronto police have set up a command post in Etobicoke as officers step up their search for a missing 84-year-old.
Police said the missing party, only identified by their first name “Rattan,” was last seen walking northbound in the Kiskadee Drive and Finch Avenue West area at around 7:21 a.m.
Rattan is described as five-foot-two, 120 pounds, with a grey or black beard and was wearing a dark blue sweater, grey t-shirt, brown toque, brown socks and dark blue slippers.
Police said they are concerned for their safety. The command post is located at The Albion Mall near Finch Avenue West and Albion Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Police are not releasing the missing person’s last name following changes to their policy. Police news releases and social media posts for missing persons will no longer include their surname and gender “to better protect the missing person’s privacy,” Toronto police announced last week.