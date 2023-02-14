Toronto police have set up a command post in Etobicoke as officers step up their search for a missing 84-year-old.

Police said the missing party, only identified by their first name “Rattan,” was last seen walking northbound in the Kiskadee Drive and Finch Avenue West area at around 7:21 a.m.

Rattan is described as five-foot-two, 120 pounds, with a grey or black beard and was wearing a dark blue sweater, grey t-shirt, brown toque, brown socks and dark blue slippers.

MISSING: (UPDATED PHOTO)

Rattan, 84

- last seen on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 7:21 a.m. walking N/B on Kiskadee Dr and Finch Ave W area#GO342512

^al



https://t.co/hKFnr7O8KQ pic.twitter.com/G0q0PszuUP — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 14, 2023

Police said they are concerned for their safety. The command post is located at The Albion Mall near Finch Avenue West and Albion Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Police are not releasing the missing person’s last name following changes to their policy. Police news releases and social media posts for missing persons will no longer include their surname and gender “to better protect the missing person’s privacy,” Toronto police announced last week.