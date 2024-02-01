Toronto police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a “brazen” smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery on Wednesday.

It happened just before 8:45 p.m., in the Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street area at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Officers said four suspects went inside a mall jewelry store when one suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at employees. Meanwhile, the other suspects allegedly began smashing the glass display cases with hammers.

Police said an undisclosed quantity of jewelry and cash was obtained.

The four suspects took off in a vehicle.

Members of the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad started an investigation, and released images of the suspects to identify them.

Police describe the four male suspects as being around five-foot-eight with slim builds, who were all wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated press conference Thursday, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw called the latest jewelry store robbery an indication of “the challenges we’re facing as a city as it relates to people’s sense of safety and security.”

“Statistically, we examine these things very carefully. We see there’s a rise in crime, as I said, and in violent crime, particularly concerning robberies, are a very serious concern and the brazen nature of some of our robberies […] [is] particularly concerning,” Demkiw said.

This past December, at Yorkdale mall, another similar smash-and-grab style robbery occurred at Cartier, involving four masked suspects. Then, one allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray while two others smashed the display cases.

In Brampton, three masked, hammer-wielding suspects ransacked a jewelry store at Bramalea City Centre on Dec. 8. The following month, on Jan. 17, another similar “smash-and-grab” style robbery occurred at a jewelry store at Square One Mall.

'Safety is our top priority'

While a Yorkdale spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto a theft occurred at one of its retailers Wednesday night, it could not comment on which business was affected.

"Guest and employee safety is our top priority. We're relieved that no employees or guests were injured, and that Toronto Police Services (TPS) was onsite within minutes," the statement reads, adding its security and surveillance help the mall "immediately" respond to any incidents.

The shopping centre says it is working with Toronto police and its retailers to enhance its police and security presence at the mall.

"In partnership with our retailers, we are developing new strategies to mitigate against in-store incidents. We will continue to work closely with our police partners to support their public safety efforts in any way possible," the spokesperson said.

Police ask anyone with footage or information on the Jan. 31 robbery to contact investigators at 416-808-7350, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).