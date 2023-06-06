A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Halton police said they responded to a call in the area of Walkers Line and Fairview Street just after 3 p.m.

Officers say the dog attacked three adults, leaving two people with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and one with minor injuries.

Officers on the scene said they tried to use non-lethal means to subdue the dog, but when that failed, they fatally shot the dog.

Police did not confirm the breed of the dog or provide any additional details of the victims.

This is a developing story. More to come.