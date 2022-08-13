Toronto police say officers have shot a man after a woman was stabbed inside a Scarborough residence on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to a home in the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, police learned that a male suspect was still in the house with the victim and a child.

At some point, police fired at the suspect. He and the victim have been transported to hospital.

There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police said the child was okay and was not physically injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be invoking its mandate, police said.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.