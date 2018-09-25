

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A shooting inside a residential building in Etobicoke has left two people with potentially life-threatening injuries this morning.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. inside a building near Tandridge Crescent and Albion Road.

Police say two victims were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person was injured but was not shot.

Paramedics say the first victim, believed to be a male in his 20s, sustained a single gunshot wound and was in serious to critical condition when he was transported to a trauma centre.

The second victim, also believed to be a male in his 20s, was shot multiple times and his injuries may be life-threatening, paramedics confirm.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital for treatment for a stab wound.

Investigators say they do not have any information on possible suspects.

Braeburn Junior School, which is located in the area where the shooting took place, has been placed under hold and secure as officers search for the suspect, Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

"We have a significant amount of officers on scene. We don’t have a suspect in custody as of yet so there is a concerted search in the area by officers," Hopkinson said.

He could not say exactly where in the building the shooting took place.

"Typically in scenes like this, where you find your victims is not exactly where the shooting or the incident occurred so we are still investigating that." Hopkinson added.