

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after shots were fired into a pet food store downtown.

Officers were called to a store on Spadina Avenue, just north of Queen Street West, for a reported shooting overnight.

Multiple holes were spotted in the glass storefront and shell casings were found on the street.

No injuries were reported and police have not said if they believe the pet store was the target of the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.