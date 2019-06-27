Police: Shots fired into pet food store near Spadina and Queen
Shots were fired into the window of a pet food store near Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:47AM EDT
Police are investigating after shots were fired into a pet food store downtown.
Officers were called to a store on Spadina Avenue, just north of Queen Street West, for a reported shooting overnight.
Multiple holes were spotted in the glass storefront and shell casings were found on the street.
No injuries were reported and police have not said if they believe the pet store was the target of the shooting.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.