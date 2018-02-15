

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A police standoff outside a Mississauga apartment has been resolved following reports that a person in crisis has barricaded themselves inside the unit with a second person.

Police were first called to the apartment building on Absolute Avenue near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a person in crisis who was threatening to harm themselves.

Police say that a second person was inside the apartment with the person in crisis though the relationship between the pair is not immediately clear.

The person inside the apartment did not make any specific threats or demands, police say.