

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act at a Markham mall on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened on Oct. 10 at a store inside Pacific Mall, located in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Police say a man who was in the store purchasing items exposed himself several times.

An employee of the store reported the incident to police the following day.

Investigators have released images of the suspect and are looking for help identifying him.

The suspect is believed to be a Middle Eastern male who is approximately 6-feet tall with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York Regional Police.