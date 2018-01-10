

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle and later struck a police car in the city’s east end.

According to police, officers discovered a stolen vehicle in the area of Leslie Street and Ivy Avenue, near Jones Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

The suspects, police allege, attempted to back down a street away from the officers when they struck a police cruiser.

No injuries were reported but there was some vehicle damage.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene but police have not said what charges they will be facing.