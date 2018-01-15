Police: Suspects stole $14K worth of merchandise from downtown department store
Police have released images of suspects wanted in connection with the theft of thousands in merchandise from a downtown department store. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 6:45AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 6:59AM EST
Police have released photos of seven suspects who allegedly stole thousands in merchandise from a downtown department store last month.
Investigators say the theft occurred on Dec. 1 at around 4:12 p.m. at a department store in the area of Yonge and Queen streets.
According to police, seven men entered the store wearing hoodies and masks.
The suspects allegedly took a number of Moncler jackets from the display and fled the store.
The total value of the stolen goods is estimated to be $14,000.
Security camera images of the suspects have been released and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.