

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released photos of seven suspects who allegedly stole thousands in merchandise from a downtown department store last month.

Investigators say the theft occurred on Dec. 1 at around 4:12 p.m. at a department store in the area of Yonge and Queen streets.

According to police, seven men entered the store wearing hoodies and masks.

The suspects allegedly took a number of Moncler jackets from the display and fled the store.

The total value of the stolen goods is estimated to be $14,000.

Security camera images of the suspects have been released and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.