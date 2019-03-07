Police: Taylor Swift stalker re-arrested
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Roger Alvarado, recently sentenced to jail time for stalking Taylor Swift, was arrested again Thursday, March 7 on charges that he broke into her New York City home for the second time. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:10PM EST
NEW YORK - Authorities say a man who served jail time for breaking into Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse has been arrested for doing it again.
Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Florida was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly climbed a ladder to a second-floor patio and smashed a glass door to get inside.
No one was home.
It's at least the third time he's been found at Swift's home.
He recently served six months for a break-in there last April. He was found sleeping in the pop star's bed after using her shower. Swift was not home.
Alvarado was arrested in February 2018 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.