

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a press conference this afternoon to reveal the results of a 15-week project that was put in place in response to a spike in gun violence this past summer.

Project Community Space was launched in August after a particularly violent weekend prompted the provincial, federal and municipal governments to come forward with $4.5 million in funding for the Toronto Police Service.

During the project, police increased their presence in high crime areas, participated in a bail compliance initiative and increased their community engagement. An unspecified number of officers were also reassigned to the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

The project was initially supposed to conclude on Oct. 31 but it was ultimately extended for another month.

During the first 11 weeks of the project, police had said that officers had made 391 arrests and laid 908 charges for firearm-related offences. Police also said that they had completed 1,857 bail compliance checks.

Today’s press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.