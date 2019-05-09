

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto police will hold a news conference this morning to announce the results of a drug trafficking investigation that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of controlled substances that they say “had the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in profits.”

Police say that the investigation, dubbed “Project Dos, culminated in the execution of search warrants in Toronto, Vaughan, Kitchener and Stoney Creek on April 25.

Numerous individuals were arrested and charged during the execution of those search warrants, police say.

Large quantities of cocaine, illegally grown cannabis, cash and chemicals used in the production and distribution of controlled substances were also seized.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Superintendent Steve Watts and Inspector Don Belanger of the Drug Squad will be on hand to speak with reporters.